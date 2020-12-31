Samsung has now started rolling out a stable update for the Galaxy Note10 as well as Note10+, after rolling out Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for Galaxy Note20 and S20 series.



The One UI 3.0 update is currently rolling out to Galaxy Note 10 handsets in Germany, and to Galaxy Note 10+ models in Germany and Spain along with Switzerland and will be rolled out in other markets soon, reports SamMobile.



One UI 3.0 update brings features like tweaked UI design, conversations section in the notifications area, dedicated media playback widget, repositioned volume controls, and support for chat heads. The company has also improved all of its stock apps such as Calendar, Contacts, Messages, Phone, Reminders, Samsung Internet, and Samsung Keyboard.



One can check for software update bearing firmware version N97xFXXU6ETLL. However, those who haven't received this update can download it manually by following this path: Settings > Software update > Download and Install.



Apart from premium budget smartphone, the Korean giant has also started rolling out the One UI 3.0 update to its budget smartphones like Galaxy A51 and Galaxy M31.



*Edited from an IANS report