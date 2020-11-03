Samsung has unveiled a limited edition of the Aston Martin Racing Galaxy Z Fold2 in China. This phone comes with a price tag of 21,000 Yuan ($3,143) which is approximately Rs 2,33,870.

Since it is a limited edition model, it will be available with only 777 units, reports GSMArena. It can be purchased through the official e-shop of Samsung China, Suning, TMall and jd.com.



The phone will come in a large grey box. On the top is written Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G and Galaxy Watch3, that means this limited edition unit doesn't include a pair of the Galaxy Buds Live.



The box also has Tmall written at the bottom which means it should be sold by the retail giant.



Inside the box is the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in Mystic Black with no customization whatsoever including an Aston Martin logo, the report said.



There is also an Aston Martin polo shirt in navy blue, a black and white baseball hat, and a Mystic Black Galaxy Watch3 included in the box.



*Edited from an IANS report