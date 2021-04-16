Are you new to online dating? Then you must read this. While there are many ways to approach a potential date online, there's always a chance that you may end up meeting someone who you would blank soon after the first date. It's always a sensible thing to filter personality traits and interests that don't match yours.

While many dating apps offer these filters, Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app has a lot more to offer. The app has launched a set of new Interest Badges to help people share details of their personalities in a fun and easy way. Bumble’s community can now select up to five badges from over 150 interests that range across various categories including sports, creative hobbies, preferred choice of activities while choosing to stay in or going out, favourite movies, television shows, music to books. Bumble’s community can also choose to showcase their values and traits along with expressing their choice of allyship and support for various social causes.

Speaking about why they've introduced so many more badges, Priti Joshi, VP of Global Strategy and Operations, says, "As a platform that’s rooted in kindness, equality, and inclusivity, we encourage our community to be their most authentic self when making connections on Bumble. As single Indians navigate this new world of dating, we hope that the expanded selection of Badges helps people start more meaningful conversations and forge deeper connections."

Also read: We take a look at how apps changed the language of dating in India during the pandemic

According to a research carried out by the dating platform, Indian women are ready to make more empowered dating choices, particularly after the difficult last year when most of the world was under the lockdown. With the launch of these badges, the app continues to offer a more foolproof approach to dating.