OPPO launched the A74 5G smartphone in India on Tuesday. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD punch-hole LCD screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon480 5G platform and paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.



"OPPO A74 5G appeals to smartphone users that balance work with life and seek a mainstream design from a smartphone, but also pays attention to the details that enable users to extract the most value from a truly well-balanced OPPO A Series phone in terms of tech and design," Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, said in a statement.



The smartphone sports an AI-based triple camera setup, which includes a 48MP main camera, 2MP depth camera, and 2MP macro camera. There is an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies.



OPPO A74 5G, which boasts of a 90Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging, is the company's first 5G ready smartphone in the pocket-friendly segment, the company said.



The OPPO A74 5G supports both dual-mode 5G; Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) networks.



The smartphone will be available in fluid black and fantastic purple colours on Amazon and major retail stores from April 26.



*Edited from an IANS report