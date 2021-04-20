OPPO launched A54 in India on Monday, the new smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery, triple rear camera and 18W fast charging technology.



The 16.55cm A54 with punch-hole display and housing Mediatek Helio P35 (MT6765) Octa-Core Processor will be available from April 20 in three colours (Crystal Black, Starry Blue and Moonlight Gold).



"A Series is designed to enhance or complement our users' lifestyles and OPPO A54 achieves just this with a phone that manages to balance a high-end performance with contemporary design," said Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India.



According to the company, the 5000mAh battery will last up to 2.2 days on a single charge or give 19.9 hours of YouTube video playback.



Users can expand storage capacity to 256GB with a Micro SD card. The smartphone comes with Face Recognition and Side Fingerprint Unlock technology.



The rear camera system features a 13MP main camera, 2MP macro camera for close range shots and 2MP Bokeh. There is a 16MP front camera for selfies.



