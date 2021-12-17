Feeding dog cameras, sustainable smartphones, uber-cool speakers: This week’s gadgets are bound to impress you

Furbo’s Dog Cam, Braun LE02 speakers, and Fairphone 4 are some of the exciting gizmos on this week’s list. Check out the full list below:

Furbo Dog Cam

This dog camera keeps your pet safe and happy by tossing treats to your dog upon your request virtually. It also detects events like intrusions, emergencies etc. INR 8,900. furbo.com

Just Corseca Striker Sports

These TWS buds come with a secure fit, natural audio playback and enhanced bass. The 14mm Dynamic driver provides detail and depth while the high sensitivity Mics provide excellent call clarity. IPX 7 resistance assures dust and splash proof traits ideal for sports. INR 3,999. corseca.in

Braun LE02

Uber cool Braun has a new set of speakers up their sleeve including the LE02 which is incredibly premium and powerful with high dynamic range. The speaker can be used in landscape and portrait modes to adapt for various playback modes. Tuned by Braun engineers, the sound is uniquely rich and Braun allows you to enjoy over 300 music streaming services via wifi. The LE02 also works via BT and voice assistants. INR 68,000. braun-audio.com

iGear BeDazzle

BeDazzle is a solid speaker with atmospheric lighting producing a flame-like effect to match with your tunes. Sporting BT 5.0, Bedazzle is also water-resistant and has a 1800mAh battery for long battery life. INR 3,250. igear.asia.com

Fairphone 4

Fairphone promises to be a sustainable smartphone, which is also electronic waste neutral. For every phone sold, Fairphone recycles an equal amount of e-waste. It’s also loaded with features like 5G and future proof specs plus it’s modular with the ability to swap out the battery and the display. Running Android 11 the Fairphone 4 also comes with a 5 year warranty. INR 49,500. shop.fairphone.com

Jabra Panacast 20

The Panacast 20 is an AI enabled video-conferencing device with plug-and-play solution that works with all leading platforms. PanaCast 20 clips to any monitor and has a 13MP camera delivering 4K UHD images for a super experience. The AI powered video helps with all light conditions and is compatible with Jabra audio products. INR 22,750. jabra.com

