Homegrown short video platform Moj has surpassed the 100 million download landmark on Google Play Store. The platform took about six months to achieve this feat, becoming the fastest short video platform to reach this milestone.



"Besides a slew of advanced features, the Moj app empowers its community of users with powerful creation tools, backed by robust editing capabilities, a vast music library, camera filters, and special effects for users to create highly engaging and fun original content," the company said in a statement.



Moj was launched on Google Play Store on July 1, 2020, and has consistently ranked amongst the top apps. Being immensely popular on iOS, Moj is ranked among the top 10 social networking apps on App Store. Recently, it was recognised as the 'Best App for Fun' in 2020 by Google Play Store.



The app is available in English and many Indian languages, making it accessible for every entertainment lover and creative talent of the country.



