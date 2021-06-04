Realme introduced a new Silver colour variant of the smartwatch realme Watch S.



The watch straps are also available in four colours -- black, blue, orange and green. Additionally, the watch straps are also available in Vegan Leather in the colours black, brown, blue and green.



The smartwatch comes with a round dial and supports a trendy design with premium displays and comes with Auto Brightness Screen, the company said in a statement.



It features a 3.3cm (1.3-inch) colour touchscreen and its body is made of 6063 aluminium alloy with high strength and low density, making it both sturdy and lightweight.



Using an ambient light sensor, the Watch S screen can adjust brightness between five levels of brightness.



The smartwatch is also equipped with important health monitors such as a real-time heart rate monitor and blood oxygen saturation level monitor to keep track of your health and alert you in case of unusual activity.



To add more convenience, the realme Watch S can receive almost all app notifications and can be seamlessly paired with realme smartphones and support the display of calls, SMS and third-party app messages.



It also features 100+ stylish watch faces and features various sports modes to help you maintain records of your activity.



The smartwatch comes with a 390mAh large battery which can last up to 15 days. It also has a Master Edition which is designed in collaboration with a famous Korean pop cultural artist Grafflex to bring his signature design elements to the Watch S.

Priced at Rs 4,999, the realme Watch S, Silver will go on sale from June 07 on realme.com and Flipkart.



*Edited from an IANS report