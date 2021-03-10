Sony launched a new full-frame mirrorless camera Alpha 1 in India. According to the company, 'Alpha 1' combines high-resolution and high-speed performance at a level that has never been accomplished in the world of digital cameras.



"Alpha 1 breaks through all existing boundaries raising the bar for what creators can accomplish with a single camera allowing them to capture and create what they have never been able to before," said Mukesh Srivastava, Business Head, Digital Imaging Sony India.



The camera comes with a 50.1 MP full-frame stacked Exmor RS image sensor. The newly developed image sensor is built with integral memory and paired with an upgraded BIONZ XR imaging processing engine, making it capable of shooting 50.1-megapixel images continuously.



The Alpha 1 viewfinder features the world's first, up to 240 fps and 10 refresh rate, for a super-smooth display, the company claimed.



For the first time in an Alpha camera, the Alpha 1 offers 8K 30p 10-bit 4:2:0 XAVC HS recording with 8.6K oversampling for extraordinary resolution. It is also capable of 4K 120p/60p 10-bit 4:2:2 recording.



The camera features S-Cinetone, the same colour matrix that produces the highly regarded FX9 and FX6 colour and skin tones. It delivers natural mid-tones plus soft colours and gorgeous highlights to meet a growing need for more expressive depth.



It also comes with a built-in wireless LAN allowing communication on 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz 17 bands with dual antennas to ensure reliable communications.



The camera is priced at Rs 5,59,990.

*Edited from an IANS report