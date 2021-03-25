Micro-blogging platform, Twitter is working on a new feature that allows its users will be able to express themselves in Facebook-style emojis.

The platform has begun a survey asking users on how they feel about a broader set of emoji-style reactions, reports TechCrunch.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson from Twitter reported, "We're exploring additional ways for people to express themselves in conversations happening on Twitter.”

The survey conducted proposed reaction emojis which include heart (like), laughing face with tears (funny), thinking face (interesting) and crying face (sad), among others.

Twitter is also planning a general like or dislike for the tweet with either a thumbs up or thumbs down and more such emojis. Meanwhile, the survey asked the users how they would want to take advantage of a downvote or dislike.

Dantley Davis, Twitter’s design chief recently hinted that such emojis might be coming soon. The Twitter emoji research is still in early stages.

"We'll have something for you soon," he replied to a user who said that Twitter should go the way of LinkedIn and Facebook and offer several reaction emojis rather than just a heart.

Twitter has already been launching emojis for specific days and festivals especially in India.

*Edited from an IANS report.