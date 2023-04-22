Gadgets of the week; Oneplus Nord Buds 2, Seiko 5 Sports and more 

Oneplus Nord Buds 2

OnePlus has a new set of earbuds in the Nord family! The Nord Buds 2. Available in Thunder Grey and Lightning White, these buds are easy to set up and come with BassWave Bass enhancement algorithm for more punch in your audio. I like the sound signature of these a lot for listening to Spotify and playing mobile games. Calls were also crisp and voices clear, thanks to upto 25 dB Active Noise cancellation. I also like the fact that they pair up instantly. Battery life is great with several hours of playback and more including the case charges. OnePlus has a win.

SpyraThree

SpyraThree is a unique water-gun that lets you play water games to cool off during this hot summer. It comes with a fully automated blaster which refills and re-pressurises in under 10 seconds. With this water-gun, you can hit targets upto 10 m away.

Frontier X2

The Frontier X2 is a smart heart monitor from Fourth Frontier. The device can be fastened to the chest while it wirelessly records breathing rate, heart strain, fitness tracking and continuous heart rate monitoring. The X2 can also continuously record ECG and record heart data with a companion mobile app. The device is IP 67 water and dust resistant.

Promate VersaHub-MST

The VersaHub-MST comes with 2 HDMI ports for 4K displays as well as super fast USB 3.0 ports and USB-C ports. The SD card reader can transfer at 480 Gbps speeds. A 1000 Mbps gigabit Ethernet port provides stable networks when needed and the HD Audio Aux port provides HD quality output. A special 100W power delivery connector provides charges for MacBooks and other devices.

Seiko 5 Sports

Seiko 5 Sports watches come packed with features and are ultra affordable. These watches come with an automatic movement, a see-through case back, day and date displays, water resistance plus a rotating dive bezel on this particular model.

Jabra Speak2 75

The Speak2 75 from Jabra is a speakerphone using a custom-designed Microphone Quality Indicator and Four beamforming noise-cancelling mics with noise reduction tech. A 360-degree light ring shows how well voice is picked up. It includes a full range 65 mm speaker offering a powerful audio experience leading to more productive and efficient meetings. Designed to work with all leading virtual platforms.

Withings Body Scan

The Body Scan from Withings is a connected health station. It can provide segmental body compositions and heart health with 6-lead ECG and vascular age recording. Advanced sensors can scan torso, arms and legs to give a precise picture of overall fitness and body composition. The Body Scan also follows nerve health to detect neuropathy and AFib in certain cases. Other features include weather forecasts, air quality analysis, nutrition tracking and auto sync with the app.

