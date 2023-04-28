Gadgets of the week: Nike Motiva and more; check out our reviews for Nokia C12 Pro and Viewsonic M1 Pro

Benq PD 3205 UA

Benq’s PD 3205UA is a 32-inch monitor with an IPS LED-backlit panel. It has a resolution of 4K and comes with HDR 10 tech and up to 350 nits of peak brightness. It also has a PD Ergo arm for swivel, height adjustment, pivot, tilting and cable management. AQCOLOR tech ensures accurate colour rendition and accuracy.

INR 59,990. benq.com

Itel 2ES Smartwatch

2ES is a smartwatch packed with features including BT 5.3, calls via speaker and a battery life upto 12 days. It also has a large 1.8” HD display as well as heart rate and blood oxygen monitors. With IP 68 water resistance and 50 sports modes and 500 nits brightness, the 2ES is an excellent option at its price.

INR 1,699. itel-india.com

Opal Screen Time APP

Opal is a screen-time-specific app designed to make the most out of every day. It provides a combination of app restrictions, real-time feedback and rewards to help you begin to focus better and be more productive. Clear metrics measure your progress and provide context to help minimise screen time and let you enjoy life.

Available in the App Store. opal.so

Haus of Bars by SpeedX: Model X

Model X is a Bar designed for compact homes which require storage and display of their alcohol collection in style. It’s also ultra-functional and can stack up to 20 bottles of alcohol and double up as a cocktail station. It also contains a 30L refrigerator unit, wine rack and an ice container among other delights.

INR 69,999. speedx.org

Nike Motiva

Nike’s Motiva is an innovative new shoe made for walking, jogging and running with ease and comfort. With new rocker geometry and full-length cushioning, you get a plush and smooth ride for varied activities.

INR 9,000. Coming May 2023. nike.com

Gadget Reviews

Nokia C12 Pro

The C12 Pro is an affordable smartphone with plenty of features combined with good looks. I tried out the C12 Pro for a week and was impressed. First off, the 6.3” HD display is bright and clear which helps with day-to-day activities as well as media consumption. The front camera takes remarkably acceptable photos in bright light as well as good video. Battery life is excellent on this phone, easily lasting more than a day. The colour options are favourable as well with Charcoal, Dark Cyan and Light Mint providing options for everyone. Running Android Go, the device works seamlessly and provides an efficient smartphone experience. Highly recommended if you’re on a budget or as a spare phone.

INR 6,999. nokia.com

Viewsonic M1 Pro

The M1 Pro is Viewsonic’s latest portable smart LED projector with a flexible smart stand. Weighing in less than a kg, this projector is great for travel as well as moving around to different rooms in your house. Set up is real easy and it connects to your WiFi in no time at all. Visuals are good for movies and OTT along with natural Harman Kardon sound. I was able to generate a 100-inch image in my room at a distance of around 2m. Brightness is adequate for home use with about 600 Lumens and the built-in battery lasts for about 4-5 hours. Overall, I enjoyed the M1 Pro thanks to its flexibility and lightweight plus a good rendition of colour.

INR 99,900. viewsonic.com