Gadgets of the week: Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Tactical and more; Check out our review of the Truke BTG Storm

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Tactical

Garmin’s rugged GPS watch has solar charging capabilities and tactical-specific features including night vision compatibility. It also sports Military standard toughness, built in sports apps, satellite access for location, 24/7 health monitoring, dual format GPS, Kill switch as well as tracking back your route. This incredibly feature- rich watch also introduces Obstacle Course racing.

INR 55,990. garmin.co.in

Also read: Gadgets of the week: Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-23, boAt Wanderer Smart & more

New Balance Fuel Cell 996v4.5

This eye-catching Men’s Tennis shoe offers Fuel cell midsole tech for energy return for a fast, propulsive feel. It’s also extra durable thanks to NDure technology in the upper and an Ndurance outsole. The 996v4.5 is ideal for tennis with strategic areas of stretch and support as well as superior traction.

INR 6,208. nbshoesindias.com

Viewsonic LS921WU Projector

Viewsonic’s latest LS921WU is an ultra short throw laser projector packet with 6000 ANSi Lumens, ideal for even brighter surroundings. The lamp free light source comes with a longer lifespan and is maintenance free. The projector allows for upto 100” screen sizes in 4k HDR/HLG content. It also comes with an advanced cooling design which allows for 24/7 operation and precise colour reproduction.

INR 4.5 lakhs. viewsonic.com/in

Belkin Soundform Mini

These wireless On-Ear headphones for kids ensure a safe listening volume capping at 85 decibels to protect their ears. They also offer a comfortable fit with soft adjustable headbands and smaller cushion cups for a better fit. The inbuilt Mic helps with online classes and interactive sessions while a battery life of upto 30 hours ensures longer usage. BT 5.0 ensures a 30 feet range. There’s also an option to connect wired.

INR 3,999. belkin.com

Gadget Review

Ambrane Powerlit Boost

Ambrane’s new Powerlit Boost has become my go to powerbank over the last fortnight. The incredibly small and light powerbank packs a mighty punch with the ability to charge not only smartphones but also MacBooks and laptops with Type-C charging. The 60W BoostedSpeed tech allowed me to charge my Macbook Air in rapid speed with enough juice to charge my iPhone 50% in less than 30 minutes. What’s even better is the ability of Powerlit Boost to get itself charged in less than an hour and half. Powerlit Boost also allows simultaneous charging of upto 3 devices and has two USB A slots as well as a C slot. This game-changing powerbank is a must-buy if you’re on the go very often.

INR 3,999. ambraneindia.com

Rapz Active 2000

Rapz devices are fun to use and functional. The Active 2000 is a sleek new smartwatch that looks great and performs dynamically. I instantly loved the 1.91” IPS HD screen which is bright, legible and large. The watch sports several features including a 24Hr heart monitor, sleep monitor, Blood Oxygen measurements as well as accurate activity tracking. An added advantage is its 25+ day battery life and easy syncing with Da Fit app. I especially liked the red option with its sporty looks. Good looking smartwatch!!

INR 2,999. rapz.in

Also read: Gadgets of the week: Seiko Presage and more; Check out our review of Mivi Duopods K1

Truke BTG Storm

Truke’s latest, the BTG Storm pairs instantly with smartphones and comes with BT 5.3 to connect over longer distances in a stable connection. A single charge allowed me almost 9 hours of playtime with the case offering upto 2 days. Audio and calls were reasonably good with Google and Siri voice integration built in. These are great for mobile gaming thanks to the ultra low latency as well as the 13mm Titanium drivers pushing for a cinematic experience. Great pricing.

INR 999. truke.in