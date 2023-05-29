Gadgets of the week: Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-23, boAt Wanderer Smart & more

Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-23

Bang & Olufsen makes arguably the most elegant sound systems with incredible sound to match. The Beosystem 72-23: Nordic Dawn limited edition brings together analogue and digital seamlessly for you to enjoy the best of vinyl with the convenience of streaming to boot. Equipped with the Beograd 4000c turntable, a pair of Beolab 28 modern speakers and a customised Beoremote Halo, only 100 editions are made.

INR 53.8 lakhs. bang-olufsen.com

boAt Wanderer Smart

The boAt Wanderer Smart is a smartwatch specifically for children with features such as geofencing, in-built GPS and 4G sim connectivity to keep them safe. With this smartwatch you can keep track of the whereabouts of your child when required. The watch also allows for video calls and voice calls as well as restricting calls of unknown numbers. There’s an SOS button which can instantly alert parents during distress. The boAt Wanderer app lets you monitor location in real time. Added bonuses include a sleep tracker as well as activity tracker.

INR 5000. boAt-lifestyle.com

Bremont MB Viper

Bremont’s MB Viper is so unique that each timepiece will be individually hand assembled upon order. It’s crafted from Grade 5 titanium and aluminium for ultra toughness and lightweight. The patented anti-shock movement used in this watch is based on extreme rigorous tests including a fighter jet ejection seat testing programme. The watch sports Bremont’s manufactured ENG352 calibre movement with a 65-hour power reserve.

INR 5.67 lakh. bremont.com

Canon PowerShot V10

Canon’s V10 is a small and lightweight camera that can create pro-quality 4K videos with ease thanks to its 25.4 mm CMOS sensor with DIGIC X technology. Other features include a built-in stand, microphone and image stabilisation which allow you to record and vlog your creative content rapidly. Available in black and silver colour variants, the V10 weighs only 211 g allowing for vertical and horizontal recording.

INR 39995. in.canon.com

DALI IO-12

DALI’s IO-12 are wireless true Hi-Fi headphones which feature state-of-the-art patented SMC driver tech. This tech delivers unrivalled realism and crystal-clear sound as well as dynamic capabilities that you would expect from signature full-size DALI speakers. Active Noise Cancellation allows for minimising external noise, while the oversized, real leather pads allow you to enjoy hours of comfortable audio. The headphones also provide up to 35 hours of battery life and can be used wired if required.

INR 1.24 lakh. dali-speakers.com

Hoka Rincon 3

Hoka shoes provide excellent cushioning and stability whether you’re out for a walk or a run. The Rincon 3 is an ultralight shoe with a vented-mesh upper for breathability and enhanced rubber coverage for durability. Rincon 3 also sports an early stage Meta-rocker for a smoother ride and a Moulded EVA sockliner for added comfort.

INR 6999. tatacliq.com

WiZ camera

WiZ is a great indoor camera that integrates with WiZ smart lights to create a combined lighting and home monitoring system. WiZ gives you full control whether at home or way to see what’s happening in real time, past footage, turning on lights, turning on two-way audio and even use WiZ lights to act as motion sensors. All this can be controlled via a single app.

INR 5801. wizconnected.com