 Smaaash gaming destination launches new centre in Udyog Vihar  

Smaaash Fun Gateway Arena Pvt Ltd, the entertainment and gaming destination, has launched its newest centre in Udyog Vihar. With its expansive four floors and an unrivalled collection of games, Smaaash Udyog Vihar is set to revolutionise the gaming landscape in Gurugram.

It promises to be the ultimate gaming zone for enthusiasts of all ages. Boasting state-of-the-art facilities and a diverse range of games, the center aims to redefine the gaming experience, providing visitors with a thrilling and immersive adventure like never before.

It combines sports, virtual reality, music, and dining to create an immersive and innovative social experience for all. With a focus on sports simulation technology and proprietary gamification technologies, Smaaash offers a range of activities, including virtual reality games, twilight bowling, motor racing simulators, and go-karting tracks.

This new centre stands out for its ability to cater to a variety of occasions, particularly corporate parties and team-building activities. With its spacious layout, Smaaash Udyog Vihar offers an ideal setting for interactive entertainment and fostering strong bonds among colleagues. The centre provides an extensive array of gaming options, seamlessly blending arcade games, virtual reality experiences, and bowling lanes. Whether guests are embarking on exhilarating virtual adventures or engaging in friendly competition on the lanes, the gaming centre guarantees an unforgettable and adrenaline-pumping gaming experience for all.

“We are delighted to bring the excitement and thrill of Smaaash to Udyog Vihar,” said Avanish Agarwal, Consulting CMO of Smaaash. “With our newest center, we aim to provide a cutting-edge gaming environment that caters to the diverse needs and preferences of our valued patrons. It will serve as a go-to destination for individuals, families, and friends seeking a memorable experience filled with fun, camaraderie and excitement,” he says.

In addition to Twilight Bowling, Smaash’s distinctive game offerings also include Art of Attack, Yoc Coaster, Wonder Park, and Drop Tower. The company intends to release additional virtual reality games like Standing Roller Coaster, Haunted Hospital, and Xterminator, an immersive shooting game using real guns. Smaaash Udyog Vihar combines innovation and entertainment, offering an impressive variety of games that appeal to every gaming enthusiast. Visitors can immerse themselves in the captivating world of virtual reality, showcasing the latest advancements in technology. Additionally, the center features a range of arcade games that are both nostalgic and thrilling, ensuring a nostalgic trip down memory lane for players of all generations. For those seeking a classic bowling experience, Smaaash offers top-notch bowling lanes that guarantee hours of friendly competition and enjoyment.

The grand launch of Smaaash Udyog Vihar will welcome gaming enthusiasts, corporate groups, and families alike to experience the excitement firsthand. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the extensive gaming options, indulge in delectable refreshments, and witness the cutting-edge facilities Smaaash has to offer. The company has set ambitious future plans, which include the plan to launch a complete food and beverage (F&B) offering soon.