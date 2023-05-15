Virat Kohli launches the first-ever One8 Fitness app 

Virat Kohli, who is the epitome of fitness, has launched the first-ever one8 fitness app. He took to Twitter on May 15 to announce the news He wrote “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the first-ever one8 Fitness App. Be a part of the one8 community and elevate your fitness journey!”

The athlete also shared a video of him talking about the app along with some visuals of the application. The one8 application offers personalised workout programs and supports users to achieve their fitness goals, the company stated. The app is a paid one with a seven-day free trial period. The monthly subscription for the one8 Fitness app starts from Rs 199 and it is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms, according to the company.

The one8 Fitness app has been designed keeping in mind the needs of fitness enthusiasts who want to train anywhere, anytime. Furthermore, through the app, users also have the opportunity to get motivational messages whilst training and access exclusive content of Virat and his passion for fitness. The app also offers special discounts from one8 and its partner brands.

Speaking on the launch, Virat said, “With the one8 Fitness app, I aim to provide a platform that encourages people to make fitness a part of their daily routine. The app’s smart backend system creates personalized workout plans that cater to users’ individual needs, making fitness more accessible to everyone.”

The Indian international cricketer launched his athleisure brand One8 in collaboration with Puma in 2017. He also launched the inaugural one8 run in Bengaluru on March 26, 2023, allowing for three categories (5Kms, 10Kms, and 18 Kms). This run allowed amateur runners and seasoned athletes to be part of a larger community.