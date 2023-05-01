‘A no masala diet’ is the secret to Virat Kohli's fitness

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is famous for both his exceptional on-field abilities and his outstanding fitness. The athlete is a strong proponent of adhering to a strict diet in addition to his demanding exercise regimen. In a recent interview, Virat revealed that 90 percent of his diet consists of steamed or boiled meals, with no masala.

Also read: Virat and Anushka's foodie adventure at Bengaluru's CTR takes the internet by storm

While his rigorous workout regimen is frequently credited for his excellent physical condition, Virat’s diet is equally as important in maintaining his health. The former Indian cricket captain discussed his stringent diet in the interview, divulging specifics about it.

In the interview, Virat said that he doesn't care too much about the flavours of his meals, but he occasionally likes salads with a little dressing. The batsman also claimed he could go six months without changing his diet.

Virat added that his diet includes pan-grilled food with a little olive oil or other seasonings in addition to just steamed and boiled food. He stays away from fried or spicy meals. Additionally, he avoids spicy curries and typically consumes dal, rajma, and lobia.

Many of Virat's fans are inspired by his commitment to maintaining good health as he continues to perform excellently in the field. It's encouraging to see how he has adjusted his routine to keep up his level of fitness and compete at the highest level.

Also read: Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika welcomes the swim season with Virat Kohli [SEE CUTE PIC]

As the interview gained traction, many users took to the comment section, showing their appreciation for the cricketer. A user expressed surprise at his commitment to staying fit, writing, “Even after reaching untouchable heights, it is just mind-blowing to see the level of his dedication and commitment to the game and himself.”