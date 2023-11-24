Gadgets of the week: MB&F HM11 Architect, Opal Tadpole webcam & more

Sigma 70-200 mm F2.8 DG DN OS

Sigma's latest lens has High-speed AF and optical stabiliser functions for excellent optical performance. It's also constructed with top-level build quality and is ideal for professional photographers and provides a wealth of functions. Available for Sony E & L - Mount. INR 1.25 lakh. sigma-global.com

MB&F HM11 Architect

Max Busser creates outrageously brilliant horological machines. It's HM11 Architect is the latest one where the case can make a 360-degree pivot to change display and wind the watch. Four apertures serve as power reserve, time, temperature and crown setting parts. Each turn of the case allows for reading time, temperature, winding. All this comes at a modest 42 mm size which is comfortable on the wrist. Only 50 editions to be made. INR 1.86 crore. mbandf.com.

Opal Tadpole Webcam

Opal's portable webcam the Tadpole is extremely small to take everywhere with you. It also comes with a directional microphone, a mirrorless Sony Sensor and works with both Mac and PC. The Sony IMX582 RS sensor combines with an f1.8 six element glass lens for true colour and clarity. INR 14,500. opalcamera.com

Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar

Tissot's T-Touch watches are feature and function filled, The Connect Solar takes things to new heights adding activity tracking, and notifications as well as Find my Phone. The solar-enabled watch runs on light and can run upto six months online depending on usage and sun exposure. Other features include time, alarms, chronographs, temperature, pressure, navigation, perpetual calendar, a scratch-resistant sapphire bezel and a hypo-allergenic durable Titanium case. Looks great on the wrist too. INR 97,500. tissotwatches.com.

Gadget Review -

WonderChef Nutri-blend Smart

Wonderchef's Nutri-blend Smart is an innovative kitchen appliance with a whole bunch of unique features. The compact device comes with optimised operation cycles with pulse that ensure the perfect blend. I've been using the device for a month now and it's very easy to use plus makes great smoothies in just a minute, as well as finely blended chutneys and super consistent powder mixes. The jars are light, easily washable and unbreakable, while the motor is powerful at 500 W and blends/mixes/grinds seamlessly. The pre-set programs work automatically while the double-pulse function enhances consistency. Essential item for your kitchen! INR 3,699. wonderchef.com.

Audiotechnica ATH-CLR100iS

If you're looking for wired earphones, especially the in-ear variety, Audio-Technica has a great one that's priced really well. The ATH-CLR100iS provides clear audio and also includes an in-line mic and control button for your calls and adjusting volume and playback. The in-ear headphones are light, fit comfortably in my ears and can be worn for long hours without fatigue or pain. Audio-Technica even provides three sizes of silicone eartips for a custom fit and sound isolation. Audio-Technica is renowned for its sound expertise and quality products, this is a great example at an unmissable price point. INR 699. audio-technica.com.

RAEGR Magfix Arc M1050

Chargers are ubiquitous nowadays in all sizes, shapes and types. RAEGR makes excellent chargers and their new Magfix Arc M1050 is exceptional. The unique table gadget fits in perfectly in my office or my room and supports wireless charging for multiple Apple devices as well as select Android. If you're invested in the Apple ecosystem it can be a pain to have multiple cables and chargers for iPhones, apple watches and AirPods. The Magfix Arc M1050 charges all three simultaneously supporting upto 15 watt speeds wirelessly for the iPhone and optimised speeds for the AirPods and apple watch. This charger is great while travelling as well and ensures all your gadgets are charged seamlessly in minimal time. INR 2,399. raegr.com.