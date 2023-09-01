Xiaomi Smart TV X Series 65 Review: Big screen on a budget

Xiaomi has, over the past few years, launched quite the lineup of affordable 4K TVs, and the latest in that list is the X Series 2023 Edition. Not only does it tick the boxes with an Ultra-HD, Dolby Vision-capable display starting at INR 28,999 (43 inches), you also get the option of picking up a massive 65-inch panel at a shade over INR 60,000. It sounds like a great deal, but is it really?

For a TV as sizable as the 65-inch X series I had on hand to test, the unit wasn’t terribly bulky, and the slim metallic frame and largely functional, all-black design looks good whether you choose to wall-mount the TV or table top it using the included feet. Three HDMI 2.1 ports, a 3.5 mm jack and two USB ports are positioned towards the left of the TV and are easily accessible, but the rest – Ethernet, AV ports and optical input – are bottom-facing and need some effort to get to if the TV is wall mounted. The Bluetooth remote is familiar and uncomplicated, with hotkeys for Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video and YouTube.

Under the hood is a quad-core processor, with 2 GB of memory and 8 GB of storage, and while the Google TV user interface is a significant upgrade over the Android TV that dominated Xiaomi TVs of the past, the TV tended to be sluggish occasionally when navigating around the user interface. No issues when one started streaming, though.

Xiaomi’s own PatchWall launcher is present as well with curated categories and content recommendations, and the PatchWall+ feature does well to integrate a large selection of free live TV channels into an almost DTH-set-top box-like interface. For folks like me who have cut the cable cord years ago, this feature turned out to be a real blessing, particularly when elderly folks came by and just wanted to watch some good old linear “television”.

The television is not for those who consume cable content

Settling down to watching a bunch of OTT content on the X Series 65, the TV does well to impress, and not just on account of the impact of watching 4K HDR content on the expansive display. Content available on Dolby Vision formats on Netflix or Apple TV+ (played off the Apple TV 4K device), like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Prehistoric Planet, Stillwater and Coda are punchy and sharp, albeit a little too oversaturated in certain bright scenes for AV purists.

Brightness levels while watching HDR content were not as pronounced as some of Xiaomi’s own higher end TVs, and black levels tended to veer towards grey in darker scenes. Bear in mind, this is not a great TV if you primarily consume standard definition or cable TV content, as the size accentuates the lack of details, and there’s nothing that Xiaomi’s upscaling algorithm can do to rescue it. Stick to OTT content and this TV should appeal to a broad audience, aided by the loud and clear 30 W speaker setup. Overall, the X Series should appeal to a broad audience that’s seeking a big-screen experience at a price that doesn’t break the bank.

Rating: 8/10

Price: INR 61,999 (65 inches)