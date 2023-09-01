Gadgets of the week: Ruark R410 and Tesla Power Alkalino; Also check out our review of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC

Philips Voice Tracer - DVT 1600

The DVT 1600 is an Audio Recorder pen which has a built-in high quality 360-degree microphone for excellent sound quality recordings. It’s also easy to use with one-touch recording, and has 32 GB of internal memory for all your interviews. Combined with Sembly’s AI Speech to text software you can turn your recordings into accurate text and upload to the cloud or a PC. The pen also writes extremely well and has a long runtime courtesy a built-in rechargeable battery. INR 6,610. dictation.philips.com

Also read: After BGMI, another banned game Free Fire returns to India

Ruark R410

Integrated music systems are compact and ideal for most scenarios. Ruark’s R410 is a top-of-the-line system that integrates retro styling and awe-inspiring sound in one unit. The R410 supports strong services such as Spotify and TIDAL as well as streaming from other devices on your network. It also allows you to connect turntables, CDs and TVs via various connectivity options. With AirPlay and Chromecast built-in there’s also support for Hi Res Audio content. The speakers combine Ruark’s outstanding silk dome tweeters and bass-mid units with a 120 W Class D amp. INR 1.35* lakh ruarkaudio.com

Tesla Power Alkalino

Alkalino is an advanced water purifier providing up to 13 stages of water purification up to 2.500 TDS. It utilises advanced filtration tech to eliminate impurities, contaminants and harmful substances from supplied water. Alkalino uses a special RO+UV+UF Alkalino 29 cartridge and also dispenses hot and cold water. A digital display provides live TDS details while up to eight litres can be stored in its tank. INR 49,990* teslahealthylife.com

Timex TW2U72400U9

Timex offers this unique retro-looking quartz watch with an analogue-digital combo that looks uber cool. The silver-toned case and dial look great on the wrist, while the quartz movement is reliable and precise. Features include multiple times, alarm, timer, stopwatch as well as a light. INR 12,995* shop.timexindia.com

Gadget review -

Asics Gel Kayano 30

If you walk or run regularly it's essential to have a good pair of shoes that fit you well and support your feet. Asics makes some of the best shoes with extreme emphasis on comfort, stability and performance. Their new Gel Kayano 30 is a great addition to the Kayano line which excels in stabilising the foot and maximising comfort simultaneously while also being sustainable. The Black/Glow Yellow variant of Kayano 30 provided by Asics looks sporty and fits me perfectly to my usual size and feels secure on lacing up. As part of a fitness regimen I regularly alternate between running/walking about 2 miles (3.2km) everyday, usually in the streets. Wearing these shoes I notice that their base courtesy of a 4D Guidance system is wider, secure and plush on every foot strike which eases me into my run also maintaining good balance. The upper is flexible allowing my toes sufficient space and offering a tailored fit. The cushioning on these shoes is phenomenal with FlyteFoam Blast Plus Eco tech and PureGEL really negating the hardness of the road. I also noticed dramatic improvements in my posture and gait while walking with these shoes with no sense of fatigue afterwards. The Gel Kayano 30 is ideal both for walking and running while keeping your feet secure, stable and cushioned and for me, currently the best option to buy in 2023. asics.com INR 15,999*

Nu 43-inch TV - LED43UWA1

Nu’s 43-inch UHD (4K) Smart TV is power-packed with innovative features and cutting-edge tech. The TV is super easy to set up and go in less than 10 minutes. The brilliant display has a 178-degree viewing angle and comes with HDR + HLG tech for clear, sharp visuals across scenes, it also has a 60 Hz refresh rate for smooth video. 4K content looks great especially in this size, while the Magic Remote provided is great for scrolling and streaming. The WebOS interface here is one of the best for smart TVs providing access to popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and plenty of others seamlessly. Content from your phones/PCs can also be cast with ease with Miracast while a Game optimised mode provides optimal settings for gaming. I really enjoyed viewing this TV with natural colours and the easy to use UI and appreciated the 43-inch 4K visuals for this price. Great TV, ideal for most homes. INR 22,990* amazon.in

Also read: X won’t use users’ private data to train its AI models: Musk

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC

These new wireless neckband buds from OnePlus come with top-notch Active Noise Cancelling helping you to focus on music, conversations and all other audio. With a whopping 45 dB of Hybrid NC, these buds are great for shutting out unwanted noise. I find their fit to be comfortable on the ear and calls to be very clear on both sides. They also offer IP55 water resistance to help you during your workouts plus a long battery life (almost 36 hours during heavy use for me). They also charge rapidly, with 10 mins of charge lasting for a day. I also found these to be much more stable on the ear compared to individual ear pods while riding a two-wheeler. Available in Green and Black. INR 2,299* oneplus.in