Nothing Phone (2a) review: Budget standout

Owing to similar dimensions as the Phone 2, you get a 6.7-inch, 120 Hz AMOLED 1,080x2,412 pixel display with HDR10+ support and Nothing’s attention to detail: evenly sized bezels on all sides. The screen is bright enough at 1,100 nits for outdoor use, offers vibrant colours, and includes a snappy under-display optical fingerprint sensor for authentication. It’s a good display to show off the deep blacks in Nothing’s dot-matrix-themed Nothing OS, which runs on Android 14 and remains as clean as ever in terms of features and less bloatware, mistakes its segment peers are often guilty of failing at.

It’s the first Nothing device to turn to Mediatek for its Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, which, coupled with 8/12 GB of memory and 128/256 GB of storage, keeps things humming along nicely on the 2a. Yet, this is clearly an everyday-use device rather than for heavy mobile gaming – performance throttles noticeably under sustained heavy gaming loads. Moderate usage will see the 5,000 mAh battery last a little more than a day between charges, and it takes about an hour to charge it fully if you have a compatible 45 W charger (none in the box).