Dell launches AI-powered commercial PC portfolio in India

Dell Technologies on Friday launched the new portfolio of commercial artificial intelligence (AI)-powered laptops and mobile workstations in India.
This includes the Latitude portfolio and the Precision portfolio. The latest Latitude portfolio comes equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, with the 5000 series also available in configurations with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U processors.
The new Precision portfolio delivers the performance needs of power users, developers and beyond, powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, the company said.
Built-in security being paramount, the company mentioned that these AI-powered devices include hardware and firmware features that make it easier to prevent modern cyberattacks.
In addition, the built-in vulnerability detection feature further improves the defences by allowing the device to scan for publicly reported security flaws and provide suggestions.
“The new Latitude and Precisions delivers AI-enhanced productivity and collaboration for business professionals in the hybrid work era,” Indrajit Belgundi, Senior. Director and GM, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, said in a statement.
“As the AI landscape evolves, our new commercial portfolio empowers our customers and their workforce with performance, highest security, portability, and sustainability,” he added.
The Latitude portfolio comes at a starting price of Rs 1,10,999, while the Precision portfolio starts at Rs 2,19,999.