Dell launches AI-powered commercial PC portfolio in India

Dell Technologies on Friday launched the new portfolio of commercial artificial intelligence (AI)-powered laptops and mobile workstations in India.

This includes the Latitude portfolio and the Precision portfolio. The latest Latitude portfolio comes equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, with the 5000 series also available in configurations with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U processors.

The new Precision portfolio delivers the performance needs of power users, developers and beyond, powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, the company said.

Built-in security being paramount, the company mentioned that these AI-powered devices include hardware and firmware features that make it easier to prevent modern cyberattacks.