Earbuds to fight drowsy driving

Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, have created prototype earbuds capable of detecting early signs of drowsiness in the brain.

These innovative earbuds function like a miniature electroencephalogram (EEG), monitoring brainwave patterns through electrodes within the ear canal. While the signals captured are smaller than traditional EEGs, the earbuds are sensitive enough to identify alpha waves, a brainwave pattern associated with drowsiness.

Overcoming the challenge of creating a one-size-fits-all earbud, the team designed a comfortable, dry electrode system that fits various ear shapes. By analyzing brainwaves and other physiological signals, the earbuds can accurately predict the onset of drowsiness.

This technology holds immense potential for preventing accidents caused by fatigued drivers and could also be used to diagnose sleep disorders. As research continues, the possibilities for these earbuds expand, including monitoring heart rate, eye movements, and jaw clenching.

With the ability to detect drowsiness early on, these earbuds could become a crucial safety device for drivers and operators of heavy machinery.