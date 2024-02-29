iQOO Neo 9 Pro review: Power play

Bridging the gap between affordability and flagship performance, the premium mid-range segment is a hotly contested space, with the likes of the Nothing Phone 2, the OnePlus 12R, and the Oppo Reno 11 Pro. After the success of the iQOO 12, iQOO’s Neo 9 Pro is the newest kid on the sub-INR 40,000 block and should be high on your list if gaming and performance matter above all else.

It's not going to turn heads, at least not in the black satin-like finish variant that I had in for review; that’s reserved for the red-and-white vegan leather colourway, which may just be too loud for some tastes, though I quite like the look, not to mention the slim 7.99 mm profile.

Around the front is a 6.78-inch, 144 Hz, 1.5K resolution (2400x1260 pixel) AMOLED screen, a big upgrade from the regular full HD+ displays one sees in this segment, and the flat screen has great touch response for gaming as well. It’s not the brightest screen around, but it manages some degree of sunlight legibility outdoors. The IP54 rating is par for the course.