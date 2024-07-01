Gadgets of the week: Swiss Military Electra, Infinix Note 40 5G,Tissot T-Touch Connect Sport and more!

In 2024 Infinix has launched several phones with incredible features, my favourite one is the new Infinix Note 40 5G which is not only packed with features but also manages to look great and be priced reasonably. For one the Note 40 5G offers wireless charging (and reverse charging) at an extremely affordable price point. It also has a 108MP camera cranking out great pics/video and a 120Hz AMOLED display which is brilliant for movies, OTT and gaming.

The audio experience is top notch with Hi-Res Dual speakers (Sound by JBL). I found the performance to be good with the MT Dimensity 7020 5G chip and 16GB of extended RAM (8+8*GB).

What I love the most is the new Cheetah X1 chip which allows the 5000mAh battery to charge 33W(wired) and 15W(wirelessly using the Magcase/Pad) and the AI voice-activated Halo lighting system which alerts seamlessly for calls, notifications, charging etc. There’s even an IR remote control built-in to operate home appliances, TVs etc. The Note 40 5G according to me is currently the best value phone under 20K if you’re looking to buy! INR 19,999 flipkart.com