Gadgets of the week: Swiss Military Electra, Infinix Note 40 5G,Tissot T-Touch Connect Sport and more!

This wonderful powerbank from Swiss Military Audio is ideal for charging all your gadgets. The 10000mAh bank is able to charge an iPhone 15 pro twice and an iPad Pro and other equivalent tablets fully. I particularly love the charge indicator which lets you know how much power remains in 25% steps. The powerbank also comes with multiple inputs and outputs including a USB-C port at 22W speeds.
There are 2 additional USB-A ports for QC speeds and even a Type-B input port for those who need it. Electra is also ultra slim and light, fitting into your bags easily. The nifty Electra also charges up quickly in about an Hour and a half if you charge with a Gan charger. Excellent powerbank! INR 4790 swissmilitaryaudio.com
In 2024 Infinix has launched several phones with incredible features, my favourite one is the new Infinix Note 40 5G which is not only packed with features but also manages to look great and be priced reasonably. For one the Note 40 5G offers wireless charging (and reverse charging) at an extremely affordable price point. It also has a 108MP camera cranking out great pics/video and a 120Hz AMOLED display which is brilliant for movies, OTT and gaming.
The audio experience is top notch with Hi-Res Dual speakers (Sound by JBL). I found the performance to be good with the MT Dimensity 7020 5G chip and 16GB of extended RAM (8+8*GB).
What I love the most is the new Cheetah X1 chip which allows the 5000mAh battery to charge 33W(wired) and 15W(wirelessly using the Magcase/Pad) and the AI voice-activated Halo lighting system which alerts seamlessly for calls, notifications, charging etc. There’s even an IR remote control built-in to operate home appliances, TVs etc. The Note 40 5G according to me is currently the best value phone under 20K if you’re looking to buy! INR 19,999 flipkart.com
Tissot’s new T-Touch Connect Sport is a formidable Swiss Made sports watch designed for active individuals who appreciate a genuine quality timepiece as well as their well-being. I’ve been using the Connect Sport for the last month and am unable to take it off!
First off the watch is extremely light and well balanced on the wrist allowing for maximum hours of usage. The fact that titanium, ceramic and sapphire glass have been used so well together allows for an elegant yet functional watch.
The watch boasts of a tactile sapphire glass, equipped with an AMOLED screen to view stats including steps, heart rate, day/date etc. The watch can also run for months without a recharge courtesy solar cells optimally placed on the watch dial.
The T-Touch Connect Sport also displays notifications such as calls and texts and via a connected App can track workouts and display stats on your progress. This incredible watch comes in multiple dial/strap options and is an ideal choice for active individuals looking for a quality, Swiss Made watch! INR 97000 tissotwatches.com
Nikon’s new Z6III is a phenomenal full-frame mirrorless camera which is capable 6K/60p RAW in-camera recording as well as advanced portraiture, incredible ISO sensitivity and has an EXPEED 7 image processing engine. The Z6 III is also the world’s first camera with a partially stacked CMOS sensor. INR 2.48 lakhs (Body only) nikon.co.in
Here’s a speaker that not only plays great audio, but also provides relaxing sounds and ambient lighting to help rejuvenate your sleep. The compact speaker also has an alarm clock which is customisable and plays FM as well as music via BT. The 20+ natural sounds range from ambient nature sounds to white noise, the dimmable lamp lets you doze off reducing intensity as the night progresses and provides a soothing wake up with sunrise function. A much needed device to get our sleep in order. INR 10700 pure-audio.com
Beats by Dre now has a set of TWS with full custom acoustics and a naturally ergonomic fit. The Buds also last upto 18hrs and are full compatible with iOS and Android. There’s also On-device controls and laser-cut vents for improved audio performance. INR 6700 beatsbydre.com
This incredible collaboration between master Horologer Franck Muller and ST Dupont is a one of a kind lighter with a skeleton watch built in. With plans to craft limited editions, the lighters will be available in select styles and available exclusively in select boutiques. INR 47 lakhs onwards franckmuller.com