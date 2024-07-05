Gadgets of the week: OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G, ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 and more

The Nord range of smartphones is hands-down some of the best at their price points and comes with novel features that provide incredible value. The new OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G aims to provide a great photography experience, battery life, and a smooth experience in a single package. Having used this device for over three weeks, I’ve come away mighty impressed in several areas. For one, battery life is great (almost 40+ hours on mixed usage), the screen is bright and responsive (2100 nits AMOLED and 120Hz), performance is on point for regular usage (SD 695 5G Mobile Platform with up to 8GB/256GB), Photographs are sharp, clear, and exhibit good colour (Sony LYT-600 Camera with OIS), and Oxygen OS 14 is currently one of the best operating systems with a whole gamut of useful features. If you’re looking for a comprehensive smartphone that is priced reasonably and covers all the bases, this is it.

