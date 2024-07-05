Gadgets of the week: OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G, ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 and more

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G
The Nord range of smartphones is hands-down some of the best at their price points and comes with novel features that provide incredible value. The new OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G aims to provide a great photography experience, battery life, and a smooth experience in a single package. Having used this device for over three weeks, I’ve come away mighty impressed in several areas. For one, battery life is great (almost 40+ hours on mixed usage), the screen is bright and responsive (2100 nits AMOLED and 120Hz), performance is on point for regular usage (SD 695 5G Mobile Platform with up to 8GB/256GB), Photographs are sharp, clear, and exhibit good colour (Sony LYT-600 Camera with OIS), and Oxygen OS 14 is currently one of the best operating systems with a whole gamut of useful features. If you’re looking for a comprehensive smartphone that is priced reasonably and covers all the bases, this is it.
oneplus.in
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024
The ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406MA) is an outstanding piece of equipment and easily one of my favourite dual-screen laptops this year. It can be used as a regular laptop or a desktop/dual-screen device, thanks to twin 14” FHD+60Hz OLED touchscreens. The Zenbook Duo also comes with a versatile backlit keyboard with touchpad, which is detachable. Weighing only 1.35 kg, the all-metal design conforms to MIL-STD military standards. The DUO’s screens are crisp, clear, and bright with 100% DCI-P3 gamut and 500-nits brightness. Performance is top notch, thanks to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors with Intel Arc iGPU and AI Boost NPU. The device also has multiple ports, including thunderbolt, HDMi, USB, and 3.5mm. Connectivity options include BT 5.2, WIFI 6E, and a FHD webcam. Harmon Kardon sound is excellent for movies, games, and OTT. If you’re looking for multitasking or specifically a dual screen laptop, I can’t think of anything better currently!
in.store.asus.com
Truke Buds Freedom
Truke’s latest ear buds — Buds Freedom — are part of an exciting new category termed OWS (Open-ear Wireless Stereo). These OWS look unique and are very comfortable to wear, thanks to the Open ear design, which doesn’t block the ear canal, ensuring all-day-long comfort. I found them extremely comfortable to wear, especially with the skin-friendly ear hooks to keep them in place. These OWS are outstanding for sports activities, while riding a twowheeler, and generally when you wish to be aware of your surroundings. Sound quality is very good, courtesy, 16mm Beryllium drivers and quad Mics with PureVoice ENC for calls. The 500 mAh battery lasts for a really long time (8hrs). BT 5.4 ensures instant pairing and longer ranges from the source. Voice Assistant support for Siri and Google is also built in. Exciting!
truke.in
Ambrane Aerosync Duo
Ambrane’s Aerosync duo charges your phone wirelessly and manages to charge your (wireless charging compatible) Airpods without taking up much space. With a total output of 20W (15W for Magsafe compatible devices or 7.5W for Qi-enabled plus 5W for Airpods), the Aerosync Duo is elegant and fits on a desk seamlessly. Equipped with SafeCharge tech, AeroSync Duo ensures safety against over-voltage, over-current, overheating and short circuiting for reliable operation.
ambraneindia.com
Porsche Design P8952
These P 8952 Iconic Curved sunglasses from Porsche Design are inspired by the 911 Turbo. The cool looking sunglasses come with polarised technology (VISION DRIVE) built into their lenses to destroy glare and special AR coatings to eliminate reflections. The P8952 uses aluminium, and patented RXP to underline the striking analogous design of the air intakes on a 911 exterior. Limited to 911 units.
Porsche-design.com
Ressence Type 5 L
The new Type 5 L from Ressence comes with an incredible dial filled with blue and green SuperLumiNova for a striking appearance in low light. Functions include hours, minutes, and a 90-second runner along with Ressence’s unique oil filled dial (enhances legibility). Forged from Grade 5 titanium, the watch is incredibly strong, yet light.
ressencewatches.com
Connected hydration
This smart wearable, worn on the arm, measures sweat loss, electrolyte loss, and skin temperature, providing alerts and information to the wearer to proactively hydrate. It connects to a mobile app, which provides hydration action plans as well as reminders to hydrate. If you’re spending much time outdoors, especially in hot environments, this device could come in handy. Price on request.
epicorebiosystems.com