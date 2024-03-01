From Assistive Dogs to Medical Cobots: Addverb pioneers the future of robotics

Addverb, a global leader in robotic and automation solutions, proudly introduces a triumphant trio of revolutionary robots at LogiMAT India 2024, poised to redefine efficiency, safety, and adaptability across various industries. The unveiling includes India's first-ever Assistive Dog robot; an advanced medical cobot for rehabilitation and imaging; and a collaborative robot (cobot) designed to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Trakr, India's first Assistive Dog robot, represents a technological milestone, engineered for agility and perception. Its versatility extends across industries such as construction, oil exploration, defence, and security. Operating autonomously, Trakr excels in facility inspections, patrols, and surveillance, making it a pioneering addition to any workforce.

Heal, the medical cobot, transforms healthcare with an innovative approach to rehabilitation and imaging. Specialising in collaborative human-robot interactions, Heal focuses on physical and rehabilitation therapy for stroke patients and aids in remote imaging procedures like ultrasound and MRI scans. Its versatility shines in laboratory settings, streamlining routine activities and showcasing its potential to revolutionise medical services. Addverb has entered the healthcare robotics sector with the introduction of Heal, marking the beginning of new advancements in the industry.