Gadgets of the week: Vidde Alfa, Energizer P28K & more

The X9b is a sleek smartphone with a ground-breaking anti-drop display on board. I’ve been using the X9b for a few weeks, and I must say it’s a pleasure to use a smartphone without a case! The features that really stood out to me include Honor’s new Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Curved Display, which uses innovative airbag-like technology with shock-absorbing structures around the phone that provide excellent resistance to drops and falls up to 1.5 metres. I actually attempted dropping the phone over various hard surfaces from multiple heights (up to 2 m) and found the phone to remain spotless. The 6.78-inch AMOLED screen is ultra sharp with a dynamic refresh rate of 120 Hz; photos come out well in most lighting conditions (108 MP Lossless Capture Camera), while battery life (5,800 mAh) is excellent, lasting me about a day and a half on mixed usage. The phone runs on MagicOS 7.2, based on Android 13, and performs multiple tasks seamlessly. I also found the X9b to be slimmer than similar-priced phones and easier to hold in the hand, with the vegan leather finish (Sunrise Orange) adding a touch of luxury. INR 25,999. explorehonor.com