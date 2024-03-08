Gadgets of the week: Vidde Alfa, Energizer P28K & more

The Phantom is an electric boat that is also recyclable. The Phantom is crafted from polyethylene plastic that can be recycled up to nine times. It can hold up to 10 passengers and provide propulsion up to 50 HP. It’s essentially a recyclable boat designed for durability, ease of use, and a lifetime warranty. INR 12.4 lakh. visionelectricboats.com
Energizer’s Hard Case P28K smartphone comes with an insanely high 28,000 mAh battery built into the body, allowing the device to run for an entire week! It can also be charged fully in about 90 minutes. The phone has a rugged housing (27.8 mm), an IP69-rated case, a Mediatek MT6789 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage with a 6.78-inch display. This phone is ideal if you spend plenty of time outdoors and go beyond the grid. INR 22,400. energizeyourdevice.com
The Alfa is an electric snowmobile with a range of more than 100 km on a single charge. It also charges for 3.5 hours and has a 130 kW motor that generates up to 175 hp. It works even in temperatures as low as -35 degrees Celsius and can also tow up to 270 kg. INR 23.5 lakh. viddemobility.com
Apple’s fresh and new Macbook Airs come in 13- and 15-inch variants with the powerful M3 chip. The new silicon promises better performance, faster Wi-Fi (6E), and support for two external displays. You also get up to 18 hours of battery life, magsafe charging, and an ultra-light, compact device. The 13-inch variant is my favourite for both work and on the go. INR 1.15 lakh. apple.com/in
Gadget reviews -
The X9b is a sleek smartphone with a ground-breaking anti-drop display on board. I’ve been using the X9b for a few weeks, and I must say it’s a pleasure to use a smartphone without a case! The features that really stood out to me include Honor’s new Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Curved Display, which uses innovative airbag-like technology with shock-absorbing structures around the phone that provide excellent resistance to drops and falls up to 1.5 metres. I actually attempted dropping the phone over various hard surfaces from multiple heights (up to 2 m) and found the phone to remain spotless. The 6.78-inch AMOLED screen is ultra sharp with a dynamic refresh rate of 120 Hz; photos come out well in most lighting conditions (108 MP Lossless Capture Camera), while battery life (5,800 mAh) is excellent, lasting me about a day and a half on mixed usage. The phone runs on MagicOS 7.2, based on Android 13, and performs multiple tasks seamlessly. I also found the X9b to be slimmer than similar-priced phones and easier to hold in the hand, with the vegan leather finish (Sunrise Orange) adding a touch of luxury. INR 25,999. explorehonor.com
I often find storage is never enough on smartphones and tablets, especially after accumulating all those videos and photos. Sandisk’s iXpand flash drives offer excellent assistance by seamlessly accessing and moving files between your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other USB-C-enabled devices, including Android phones. I find this device to be an essential one as it helps me move photos, documents, videos, and pretty much most files easily from my iPhone to the Flash drive and vice versa. There’s also an option to backup files automatically and password-protect files using the iXpand Drive app. Plus, this is also a great option if you’re switching to a new device and, for some reason, are unable to transfer data from the old one. This particular flash drive connects to Lightning-enabled devices as well. Available in multiple storage sizes up to 256 GB. INR 6,399. amazon.in
It’s essential to have a good security camera, especially at home. Xiaomi’s 360 Home Security Camera 2K is a comprehensive and well-priced option. Setup took me about 10 minutes to find a good spot, configure, and connect to Wi-Fi. First off, the quality of video this camera puts out is very good, especially with recognition of facial features, text, and numbers. It also gives me the added advantage of an entire 360-degree view with zero blind spots thanks to a dual-axis pan-tilt-zoom motor. Two-way audio is realistic, clear, and seamless. The human detection and tracking feature is exceptional using AI. Low light and night vision work very well, and the camera allows you to store footage locally via Micro SD as well as connect to network-attached storage where available. The camera is also voice assistant compatible and is easily mountable on various surfaces. A “must-have for all homes!” INR 3,099. mi.com