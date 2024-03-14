Xiaomi 14 review: Pocket rocket

It starts off on the right foot, with its 6.36-inch-screen form factor hitting the sweet spot between the S24/iPhone 15 and their Plus variants without feeling cramped for daily use. Ergo, even the odd combination of the curved back and flat aluminium edges on the 14 is comfortable to hold and use in one hand, although you will notice the 193 g weight.

Bear in mind that the Jade Green variant is slippery and attracts smudges easily, while the Matte Black is... matte and thus grippier. And for the moments when you fumble, there’s Corning Gorilla Glass Victus around the front and IP68 dust and water resistance for durability.

Of course, the focal point of the design is the massive, almost comically large camera module, which houses the 50 MP trio of cameras: a f/1.6 primary shooter with OIS, an f2.0 75 mm floating lens telephoto with 3.2x optical zoom, and a f2.2 115-degree ultra-wide.

Interestingly, the housing also contains an infrared blaster that you can use to remotely control appliances. As with Xiaomi Leica smartphones of the past, you start by choosing a shooting style – Authentic and Vibrant – and the portrait mode master lens system is as versatile as ever.