Sonodyne Malhar review: Sonic superiority

Sonodyne is an Indian brand many of us (and some of our parents) grew up with, and my earliest memories of the brand date back to the late ’80s/ early ’90s, when I used to regularly visit an uncle in Kolkata who was a big fan of the brand and its single-minded focus on recreating music “as the artist intended”. Fast forward to 2024, and while the brand continues to serve the serious audiophile and pro-studio markets, it’s their Bluetooth wireless speaker range that caught my eye, specifically the most powerful in their range, the aptly named Malhar (after the raga, Malhar which, as the myth goes, has the power to induce thunder and rain).