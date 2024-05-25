Gadgets of the week (May 24 to May 31): Crossbeats RoadEye DC02, Boat Storm Call 3, Ambrane Powerlit 45 and more

Dash-cams have slowly become an essential requirement in automobiles. Crossbeats’ RoadEye DC02 is an exceptional one, which was most importantly easy for me to set up and provided functional footage. This Dual Dash camera covers both the front of your car as well as rear using full HD 2Mp cameras. The footage I got was clear and worked well even in low light and night conditions. A 3” LCD display, dual recording and parking monitor helped me navigate town with ease. Crossbeats KACAM app let me view, edit and share real time access to Dash-cam footage. The ability to record accident footage helps during investigation and for insurance claims, making this an invaluable device for those who don’t have a dashcam already! crossbeats.com
Price: INR 6,999
Powerbanks are a weakness for me. I have several around the house fully charged up just in case ‘the apocalypse’ happens overnight. That being said, Ambrane’s new Powerlit 45 really grabbed my attention and on extensive usage has become my new go-to brick. The 15000mAh bank charges my iPhone 3-4 times easily (0-50% in less than 27 mins), it also charges at speeds up to 45W, where compatible devices like my Macbook Air and my OnePlus Pad charge rapidly using Type-C. Two USB-C ports and one USB-A port allow you to charge multiple devices together and the compact size and form allow me to take these on flights without any hassle. Using an Ambrane RAAP 45 charger, I can also charge the Powerlit 45 in about 90mins. If you’re buying a new powerbank I’d definitely urge you to go for larger battery capacities and faster charging speeds with multi-device compatibility such as the Powerlit 45 shown here. ambraneindia.com
Price: INR 2,999
Boat’s Storm Call 3 ticks most of the boxes for an affordable budget smartwatch. For one it has the added benefit of “Turn by Turn” navigation, thanks to Crest+ OS and MapMyIndia. It also sports a 1.83” display that’s bold and clear. Health features include Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 and sleep tracking. I found the battery life good with about nine days of usage on a charge while the BT calling was on par with most smartwatches. Storm Call 3 is available in multiple colours with strap options and comes with innovative navigation at an incredible price. boat-life.com
Price: INR 1,499
Now this is an innovative, useful device as it provides better sleep quality and reduces snoring. The smart mattress lets you find comfortable sleep positions, detects if you snore and even mitigates it. With clinical grade sensors, the mattress maintains optimal temperature for sleep and alerts with gentle vibrations once snoring commences. It also allows for custom elevation for various activities including sleeping, reading and relaxing. eightsleep.com
Price: INR 3.25 lakh
Sony’s latest smartphone offering looks slick and comes with an ultra sharp display powered by BRAVIA, superior audio quality with full stage stereo speakers and up to two days of battery life. The 1VI also has incredible cameras including a 53MP 1/1.35” Exmor T sensor as well as new advanced telephoto and macro lenses. Sony’s newest offering promises to deliver incredible images and video. Sony is also promising 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates. Other neat features include BT 5.4, Qi wireless charging, SD 8 Gen 3 mobile platform, 12Gb RAM and Hi Res Audio. sony.com
Price: INR 1.27lakh
This pitcher not only holds and serves water but uses a unique 2-step process to improve water quality using nano zero filter tech and PureVis. The first step filters unwanted particles while the second provides optimal UV-C purification. Both processes aid in preventing contamination of water as well as providing pure-tasting water. livelarq.com
Price: INR 11,600
Chipolo offers trackers including the tiny ONE point seen below, which lets you keep track of your valuables including luggage, keys, bags etc. The tiny device connects to Google’s Find My Device network and provides its location, so that if it does gets lost your smartphone can latch on and lead you to it. A loud sound allows you to zone in on One point, while a replaceable battery lets it run for a year. Google’s extensive Find My Device coverage and network makes this a no-brainer purchase. chipolo.net
Price: INR 3,100