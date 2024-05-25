Gadgets of the week (May 24 to May 31): Crossbeats RoadEye DC02, Boat Storm Call 3, Ambrane Powerlit 45 and more

Powerbanks are a weakness for me. I have several around the house fully charged up just in case ‘the apocalypse’ happens overnight. That being said, Ambrane’s new Powerlit 45 really grabbed my attention and on extensive usage has become my new go-to brick. The 15000mAh bank charges my iPhone 3-4 times easily (0-50% in less than 27 mins), it also charges at speeds up to 45W, where compatible devices like my Macbook Air and my OnePlus Pad charge rapidly using Type-C. Two USB-C ports and one USB-A port allow you to charge multiple devices together and the compact size and form allow me to take these on flights without any hassle. Using an Ambrane RAAP 45 charger, I can also charge the Powerlit 45 in about 90mins. If you’re buying a new powerbank I’d definitely urge you to go for larger battery capacities and faster charging speeds with multi-device compatibility such as the Powerlit 45 shown here. ambraneindia.com

Price: INR 2,999