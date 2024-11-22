Nu Republic launches Cyberstud X7 ANC True Wireless Earbuds

Nu Republic, India’s innovative lifestyle tech brand, is excited to introduce the Cyberstud X7 ANC True Wireless Earbuds—an exceptional blend of style and high-performance, designed for those who seek top-tier audio and aesthetic appeal.

The Cyberstud X7 ANC Earbuds redefine audio quality with a perfect balance of powerful sound and cutting-edge design. Equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), these earbuds ensure a crystal-clear listening experience by blocking out ambient noise—whether you’re gaming, commuting, or working. Featuring Quad Mics and X-Bass technology, they provide rich, bass-heavy sound, making them ideal for music lovers and gamers alike.

Inspired by cyberpunk style, the Cyberstud X7 ANC Earbuds showcase striking RGB LED lights and a modern design. With dual modes (Game/Music) and a 40ms low latency, they offer an immersive audio experience with flawless video synchronization.

With an impressive 70 hours* of playtime and a handy battery LED display, the Cyberstud X7 ANC Earbuds are built to keep up with any lifestyle. They’re also splash and sweat-resistant, making them perfect for workouts, long gaming sessions, or daily use. Touch controls simplify managing music, calls, and modes, while the ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit for extended wear.

Key Features: ANC+ENC Modes | 70hrs* playtime | X-Bass® technology | Quad Mics | Touch Controls | 40ms low latency | Dual Mode (Game/Music) | RGB Lights | Splash and Sweat Resistance

The Nu Republic Cyberstud X7 ANC True Wireless Earbuds are available for a price of INR 1799 at www.nurepublic.co, offering a perfect combination of stylish design and advanced functionality.