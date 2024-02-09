Gadgets of the week: Minimal Phone, Dylect Ultra Force 505 and more

Pawport Smart Pet Door

Pawport is a pet door that slides into existing pet doors and provides a Wi-Fi-connected, smart, functional, and secure addition. Pawport opens and closes by detecting your pet’s presence and is able to track usage of entry and exit as well as set curfew times and be locked or unlocked remotely. INR 41,500. pawport.com

Minimal Phone

The Minimal Phone comes with an E-ink touch display to reduce eye strain and promote healthy sleep. It’s also specifically designed to discourage prolonged social media use. For those seeking simplicity and efficiency, the Minimal Phone also comes with a full Qwerty keyboard and custom MnmlOS. Equipped with a 4000 mAh battery, you get up to four days of incredible usage. You can join the waitlist now for this upcoming phone. INR 34,000. tryminimal.com

AKAI 4K QLED TV

AKAI India has a new range of 4K QLED TVs with Google TV on board. Available in 43, 50, 55, and 65-inch variants, the 4K QLED series provides stunning 4K resolution, accurate and vivid colours, as well as HDR HLG. The bezel-less slim design complements any room, while Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos immerse you in a cinematic audio and visual experience. These AKAI TVs have multiple connectivity options, including Wi-Fi and BT. Prices start at INR 24,999 for the 43-inch variant. akaiindia.in

Dylect Ultra Force 505

Dylect’s Ultra Force 505 is a high-pressure washer pump with a 2,200 W motor that provides up to 200 bars of pressure for efficiently washing your automobiles and home. The ergonomic design of the machine allows for effortless, yet efficient, washing. The Ultra Force not only cleans your cars and bikes well but also outdoor equipment, patio furniture, and walls, as well as swimming pools. INR 8,999. dylect.in

Philips AC1715/60 Air Purifier

This Philips’ Air Purifier can purify rooms up to 36 sq. m. and comes with a 99.97 per cent best-in-class filtration capability down to 0.003 micron particle size. The smart device is Wi-Fi-connected to an app to display real-time AQI (air quality index) and also indicate the remaining filter life. Smart AeraSense technology scans 60,000 times per minute to ensure optimal filtration and purification. INR 14.999. philips.co.in

Skylight Calendar

Meet the all-in-one smart family calendar, which gets the whole family organised with tasks, chores, meal planning, and customisable lists all displayed on a single large calendar display. The large touchscreen display (27 inches) allows you to input activities, tasks, chores, etc and also sync and merge with other major calendars like Outlook, Google, Apple, etc. In a busy household, Skylight will ensure seamless productivity and harmony. INR 50,000. skylightframe.com

Gadget Review -

OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12 is a formidable smartphone that has a great balance of hardware, performance, photography, and novel features. The silky black unit I’ve been using for the last fortnight looks great on the hand with the striking Hasselblad camera system module on the rear. Things that I loved about this phone include the amazing 2K 120 Hz ProXDR display, which is as clear and bright (4,500 nits) as it gets. The on-board Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU and upto 16 GB of RAM combine to provide a performance powerhouse be it gaming, multitasking, video editing, etc. The 4th Gen Hasselblad camera system takes by far the best photos and videos I’ve seen this year on a mobile over various subjects, distances, and lighting conditions while providing remarkable colour accuracy! Battery life lasted me almost 44 hours on average with heavy usage, and what’s impressive is the 50 W AIRVOOC charging (separate charger required) available for ultra-rapid wireless charging. The OnePlus 12 is also Wi-Fi 7-ready and comes with spatial audio support and even reverse charging with compatible devices. The OxygenOS 14 on board (Android 14) driven by the Trinity engine has one of the best UIs available in the market, with features galore. I know it's early in the year, but this may just be my personal pick for the smartphone of the year based on the superior and comprehensive experience it provides! Good one OnePlus! INR 64,999. oneplus.in