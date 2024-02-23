Gadgets of the week: Tissot PRX, Ikea Vindstyrka and more

Tissot PRX

Tissot’s PRX automatic range has been insanely popular and incredibly successful over the last year, thanks to its incredible retro styling, superb Powermatic 80 movement, and user-wearable size on the wrist. It has a new Damian Lillard Special Edition, which comes with a black dial and a 316-litre stainless steel case with PVD coating. The 40 mm watch also comes with an 80-hour power reserve and see-through case-back, plus sapphire crystals on both sides. INR 68,500. tissotwatches.com

Suunto Wing

The Suunto Wing are an ultra-premium set of headphones that work via bone conduction. The unique open ear design allows you to be aware of your surroundings and bypasses the need for them to be placed in the ear cavity. These headphones are also IP67-resistant and provide audio for up to 10 hours on a charge. Ideal for those out on outdoor adventures and sports. INR 17,689. suunto.com

Ikea Vindstyrka

Ikea’s air quality smart sensor, Vindstyrka, is perfect for monitoring the air quality surrounding you. It measures precisely PM 2.5 (particulate matter), temperature, humidity, and tVOC (total volatile organic compounds) in indoor surroundings. With its small size, it can be moved wherever you move and is essential to keep a check on the air you’re breathing at any point in time. INR 3,990. ikea.com

Oakley 13.11

These fine limited edition glasses from Oakley merge designs from the past with innovations from the present for a truly unique look. The frame is created from proprietary O-Matter material, while the lenses shine with Prizm Lens technology for an optimum fit. INR 40,800. Oakley.com

Gadget Review -

Infinix Hot 40i

The “Hot series” from Infinix boasts some excellent feature-filled smartphones with outstanding pricing. The new Hot 40i comes with a whopping 256 GB of storage (excellent value in this segment) and up to 16 GB (8+8) of RAM. Having used the Hot 40i over the last fortnight, I’m sharing a few snippets of how good this phone is. There’s a solid 50 MP Dual AI rear camera (and a 32 MP selfie cam) that takes good photos and videos in most required conditions, a 5,000 mAh battery that easily lasts up to a day and a half, XOS 13 UI based on Android 13, which is smooth, stable, and intuitive, a 6.6-inch HD+ screen with 90 Hz that’s legible even in bright sunlight, and my favourite Magic Ring feature, which simulates a pill-shaped interface that expands beautifully for unlocking, calls, charging, etc. At this price point, it’s hard to find a more feature-filled, stable smartphone. Highly recommended if you’re a student or on a tight budget! Available in a choice of colours. INR 9,999. infinixmobiles.in

OnePlus Buds 3

The OnePlus Buds 3 (Splendid Blue variant) have been my go-to buds ever since I received them to review. For one, they look great on the ears and offer a unique finish and sophisticated colorway that you won’t see on every other TWS on the market. In terms of the sonics, OnePlus has done a remarkable job of providing ultra-clear call quality as well as top-notch adaptive noise cancellation. The results are immediately audible, whether listening to music on streaming platforms, watching OTT, playing games, or during calls/web calls. If you’ve got a Hi-Res Audio-supporting smartphone and a few Hi-Res audio files, I promise you'll be in bliss listening wirelessly via these buds. The Buds 3 also comes with IP55 resistance for water and dust protection, a personalised audio experience (OnePlus Audio ID 2.0), and up to 44 hours of playback. To top it all, they’re uber comfortable, even while wearing them for long hours. Yet another great release from OnePlus! INR 5,499. oneplus.in

Redmi Buds 5

Redmi’s Buds 5 are their latest earbuds with hybrid ANC and a customisable gesture control experience built in. On usage, these buds lasted me for almost 11 hours (on a single charge), which is a feat in itself. Sound quality is quite acceptable with a dual-mic AI voice enhancement that ensures clear calls. These Buds also sport 12.4 mm dynamic titanium drivers for balanced sound across all frequencies. The transparency mode is a big advantage if you wish to be aware of your surroundings. I found the noise cancellation to be sufficient for most purposes during my day-to-day work. Other features include in-ear detection, customisable gestures, dual-device pairing, and a “find your earphone” feature. The Redmi Buds 5 offer good value for most users. INR 2,999. mi.com