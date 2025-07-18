New AI tool more accurate than cardiologists to spot hidden heart disease

A newly developed artificial intelligence (AI) tool, that uses data from the low-cost electrocardiogram (ECG), may be more accurate in identifying hidden heart disease than cardiologists, according to US researchers.

Structural heart disease, including valve disease, congenital heart disease, and other issues that impair heart function, affects millions of people worldwide. These often remain undetected due to lack of a routine and affordable screening test.

To address the gap, a team from Columbia University in the US has developed an AI-powered screening tool, EchoNext, that detects structural heart diseases using ordinary ECG data.

EchoNext identifies patients who should have an ultrasound (echocardiogram) — a non-invasive test that is used to diagnose structural heart problems. In the study, published in the journal Nature, the tool was found to be more accurate than cardiologists.

“We have colonoscopies, we have mammograms, but we have no equivalents for most forms of heart disease," said Pierre Elias, Assistant Professor of Medicine and biomedical informatics at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.