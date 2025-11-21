SanDisk brings its A-game to creators

If you have ever shot high-quality video on your phone, particularly if you’re shooting 4K 60 frames per second or ProRes for any creative workflow, you already know that such adventures rapidly and ravenously consume phone storage. Rather than breaking the bank buying the highest capacity models, consider a phone SSD like the SanDisk Creator series instead, for an on-the-go boost to your phone storage.
With its rather striking curved rubberized edge design, the Creator Phone SSD weighs just 54g and comes with a splash-proof IP65 rating that lets you take it just about anywhere that is not torrential rain/underwater. You can hang it via the built-in lanyard loop, but when it’s time to play, the SSD attaches to the back of the iPhone magnetically via MagSafe, or with the MagSafe ring included in the box, you can also attach it to an Android phone. A short, flat cable is included, which makes short work of connecting the SSD to the phone, and the choice of the fast 3.2 Gen 2 interface will please Mac and iPhone users who will benefit from the full read/write speed of the devices. Connected to the device, the SSD is slim and light enough to almost become part of the device, letting you go about your day and shoot without any dangling wires getting in the way.
Connecting to any recent iPhone, the SanDisk app allows you to transfer your stored files onto the SSD – the app is a bit basic, though, for something aimed at creators. The crucial bit is that, once connected, you can enable ProRes recording to directly save the massive video files on to the drive. You can pick one in 1TB or 2TB (Rs. 21,499) variants, and the design and MagSafe convenience alone might make it worth the slight premium SanDisk charges over a regular SSD. And when it comes to performance, the drive comes very close to the claimed read performance of up to 1000Mbps and write performance of up to 950Mbps, proving without doubt that the drive was more than capable of keeping up with the demands placed on it by Apple's professional-level video capture – it doesn’t choke or slow down even during longer shoots. Using the device, there are no complaints whatsoever - it works as advertised, is built to take on for real-world creator workflows (not just spec sheets) …though that blue gradient is a tad too colorful for the serious pro-grade performance the Creator Phone SSD is capable of.
Rating: 9/10
Price: ₹14,299 onwards