SanDisk brings its A-game to creators

If you have ever shot high-quality video on your phone, particularly if you’re shooting 4K 60 frames per second or ProRes for any creative workflow, you already know that such adventures rapidly and ravenously consume phone storage. Rather than breaking the bank buying the highest capacity models, consider a phone SSD like the SanDisk Creator series instead, for an on-the-go boost to your phone storage.

A nifty storage solution with SanDisk Creator

With its rather striking curved rubberized edge design, the Creator Phone SSD weighs just 54g and comes with a splash-proof IP65 rating that lets you take it just about anywhere that is not torrential rain/underwater. You can hang it via the built-in lanyard loop, but when it’s time to play, the SSD attaches to the back of the iPhone magnetically via MagSafe, or with the MagSafe ring included in the box, you can also attach it to an Android phone. A short, flat cable is included, which makes short work of connecting the SSD to the phone, and the choice of the fast 3.2 Gen 2 interface will please Mac and iPhone users who will benefit from the full read/write speed of the devices. Connected to the device, the SSD is slim and light enough to almost become part of the device, letting you go about your day and shoot without any dangling wires getting in the way.