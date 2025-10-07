Get paid $30,000 to hack Google’s AI — legally

The payout scale reads like a gamer’s leaderboard: $20,000 for high-impact finds in Google’s crown jewels (Search, Gmail, Gemini), up to $30,000 for originality and precision. Bugs in side projects like NotebookLM earn less. But bragging rights? Priceless.

Critics say thirty grand is peanuts for exploits that could, in theory, compromise millions. Still, it’s a step toward the wild west of AI security — where companies finally admit their models can be hacked, gamed, or socially engineered. Google claims it’s already paid $430,000 for AI-related flaws under its broader bug bounty, but this is the first time it’s ring-fencing cash specifically for AI.

So yes, you can now get paid to outsmart the world’s biggest tech giant — as long as you play by the rules. Find the cracks, file the report, cash the check. Silicon Valley’s most advanced minds built these AIs; now they’re paying you to break them.