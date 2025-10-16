YouTube service normalised after temporary disruption

YouTube service was normalised after experiencing a temporary disruption in South Korea on Thursday, which had affected playback on both mobile and desktop devices, according to industry watchers.

YouTube down for thousand users globally

Earlier in the day, an error prevented some users from playing videos when accessing the platform via the YouTube mobile app, reports a news agency. Some desktop computer users had also experienced similar issues. The service appeared to have been largely restored as of around 9.30 am. The temporary disruption affected some users of YouTube Music as well and was believed to be part of a broader global outage.

Google later issued a statement confirming that the disruption has been resolved across all YouTube services and thanked users for their patience.

YouTube, operated by Google, is the most widely used video platform in South Korea. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Science and ICT earlier in the day said that Google Korea reported the YouTube outage to the government at around 9.01 am.