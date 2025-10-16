Why does hydration matter even during winter?

Drinking more water is not just your must-do agenda when it comes to summer. Right from your mother handing you a bottle of water to your favourite celebrities on repeat mode about drinking lots of water, fresh fruit juices and staying hydrated. While it is true, that we pay more attention to keep the body hydrated during the hot and humid summer, here are reasons why you must not neglect the practice during winter too.
Interestingly, the body gives you signs during summer that you are thirsty and should get yourself hydrated. But during winter, these signs show less and that is why drinking water and staying hydrated may often be ignored. In fact, it is seen that staying hydrated is more important in winters than summers and here’s why may not feel the signs.
Reduced thirst
Comparatively, you feel less thirsty during winter because the body is shown to suppress thirst. Blood is often redirected to preserve heat in the body and this action makes the brain believe that the body is well hydrated. However, the reality is not so. It is just a false impression and the body still needs adequate fluids.
Seasonal conditions
What one often overlooks is the fact that cold air, in itself is very dry. More than outdoors, it becomes drier indoors especially with heating electrical running around. This means that the body loses moisture every time it breathes and via the skin, even in the absence of sweat. Moreover your much-loved snow activities like skiing, snowboarding, hiking, can make you sweat more than regular without you realising it. But signs like dry skin, dry mouth and fatigue starts showing up after a while.
Layered clothes
When it comes to winter fashion, layered clothing is the top choice. But what is often overlooked is that layered clothes tend to make you sweat more. In fact, even walking for a while in layered clothing will make you lose body moisture through sweat. Hence, layer clothes, but also keep yourself well hydrated alongside.
Warm drink craving
With the weather being cold and chilly, you tend to bend over warm cups of coffee, hot chocolate, pumpkin lattes and tea, giving simple water a skip. Moreover, these warm drinks make your use the restroom more often which results in losing fluids or dehydration. Thus, even though you continue to drink your favourite hot beverages, don’t forget to keep a water bottle with you.
Once you know all the reasons of hydration- loss in winter, it’s now time to be more cautious and conscious of keeping the body hydrated through drinking lots of water; for there is no substitute of this clear liquid and the magic potion it is for the body.
