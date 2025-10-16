Why does hydration matter even during winter?

Interestingly, the body gives you signs during summer that you are thirsty and should get yourself hydrated. But during winter, these signs show less and that is why drinking water and staying hydrated may often be ignored. In fact, it is seen that staying hydrated is more important in winters than summers and here’s why may not feel the signs.

Reduced thirst

Comparatively, you feel less thirsty during winter because the body is shown to suppress thirst. Blood is often redirected to preserve heat in the body and this action makes the brain believe that the body is well hydrated. However, the reality is not so. It is just a false impression and the body still needs adequate fluids.

Seasonal conditions

What one often overlooks is the fact that cold air, in itself is very dry. More than outdoors, it becomes drier indoors especially with heating electrical running around. This means that the body loses moisture every time it breathes and via the skin, even in the absence of sweat. Moreover your much-loved snow activities like skiing, snowboarding, hiking, can make you sweat more than regular without you realising it. But signs like dry skin, dry mouth and fatigue starts showing up after a while.