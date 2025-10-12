Nappuccino: The secret behind the success of NBA champions?

Did you know that nappuccino is a thing and it might be the secret behind the energy of your favourite NBA stars? Here’s exploring what it is and how it affects the body and one can benefit from it. As the name suggests, nappuccino is a mixture of the words nap and cappuccino.
''Nappuccino" has been popularised by sleep coach Dr. Cheri Mah, and used by players like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and others. Dr Mah has talked about its merits in multiple interviews.
What you usually do is drink a cup of coffee and then immediately go for a short nap, which lasts of at least 15-20 minutes. You can also call it as a power nap. Just as the caffeine starts kicking into your system, which takes about 15-20 minutes, you wake up. For those trying it for the first time, can actually set alarms to time it, and once you get the hang of it, your body will automatically give off alarms so that you wake up.
This unique nappuccino would make you wonder how it would work. The combination of a nap and the caffeine in the coffee helps balance the adenosine chemical, which makes the body sleep.
Caffeine blocks this chemical, while the nap that you have already taken reduces the level of this chemical, so that you don’t feel sleepy anymore. This in turn, will make you more alert and have a lot of energy when you finally wake up on the other side of the nap. It is known to boost memory, focus and performance, which is not possible by either the nap or the coffee alone.
Interestingly, as you start going deeper in the process of a nappuccino and how it affects the body, you would be surprised to find out that it is actually recorded in studies. According to the Journal of Sleep Research, a study has been conducted on the same and the outcome verifies that those who take a shot of nappuccino are said to have better cognitive performances and practicing just either of the two.
If you do intend to take it up regularly then keep these three things in mind. First, do not opt for a long nap. A short one of 15-20 minutes is enough. The longer you nap, the groggier you become and the effort put in would go to waste. Second, take these naps in the afternoon, when the body needs a jolt of energy. Third, don’t take a chance at night, else it might affect your nighttime sleep.
