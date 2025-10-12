Nappuccino: The secret behind the success of NBA champions?

''Nappuccino" has been popularised by sleep coach Dr. Cheri Mah, and used by players like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and others. Dr Mah has talked about its merits in multiple interviews.

What you usually do is drink a cup of coffee and then immediately go for a short nap, which lasts of at least 15-20 minutes. You can also call it as a power nap. Just as the caffeine starts kicking into your system, which takes about 15-20 minutes, you wake up. For those trying it for the first time, can actually set alarms to time it, and once you get the hang of it, your body will automatically give off alarms so that you wake up.

This unique nappuccino would make you wonder how it would work. The combination of a nap and the caffeine in the coffee helps balance the adenosine chemical, which makes the body sleep.

Caffeine blocks this chemical, while the nap that you have already taken reduces the level of this chemical, so that you don’t feel sleepy anymore. This in turn, will make you more alert and have a lot of energy when you finally wake up on the other side of the nap. It is known to boost memory, focus and performance, which is not possible by either the nap or the coffee alone.