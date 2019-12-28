No more spamming! One of the most widely used messaging applications, WhatsApp, has reportedly launched Disappearing Messages feature. Spotted in the latest beta version 2.19.275 for Android, With this Delete Messages feature, group admins will able to select a specific duration for messages and once a message crosses the period, it will be automatically deleted, reports said.

This way, admins can have a track on the messages and also be able to manage old chats as well. Although it was initially said to be available for both individual and group chats, reports suggest that the feature will be limited to group chats only.



The much-awaited dark mode is also set for release and reportedly some of its users have already tested it.



The Facebook-owned application is also testing a new beta update for iOS users that would bring features like hide muted status update, splash screen and app badge improvements, among others.



*Edited from an IANS report.