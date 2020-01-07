Twitter now allows brands to use the video format of the social networking application with its new ad product, the Promoted Trend Spotlight.

With full-width creatives, this new feature extends an immersive viewing experience for the audience, resulting in a greater recall of the brand’s messaging.

The product is said to be available in 15 markets including India, the company said in a statement. According to a study by market research firm EyeSee, the product generates 113 per cent higher ad recall as compared to the standard Promoted Trend. Once a viewer has viewed the Spotlight ad twice in a day, the ad will be moved to the standard Promoted Trend placement, and be replaced by organic editorial content.



It will reportedly complement the Promoted Trend takeover with six-second videos, GIFs, and static images. “It will allow brands to display their content at the top of Twitter's Explore Tab for the first two visits, per person, per day,” the company reportedly said.

*Edited from an IANS report.