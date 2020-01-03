WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging applications in the country. The Facebook-owned app has revealed that during the 24 hours leading up to midnight on New Years Eve, about 20 billion messages were sent via the app in India alone.



With over 40 crore users in India, a record-breaking 100 billion messages were sent on NYE. In the 10-year-long history of the app, December 31, 2019, saw more messages sent than on any previous day.



WhatsApp data also showed that of the 100 billion messages sent, more than 12 billion were picture messages sent around the world on New Year's Eve.



The top 5 most popular WhatsApp features with its users worldwide over the course of 2019 were text messaging, status, picture messaging, calling and voice notes.

*Edited from an IANS report.