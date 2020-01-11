Instagrammers, listen up! The Facebook-owned social network application has introduced three new options to share Boomerang Stories: SlowMo, Echo, and Duo. There is also a new feature to trim the length of the stories.

The new filters are available in the Boomerang composer located in the Instagram Stories camera. With SlowMo, the videos are slowed to half their original speed. Echo creates a double vision effect, enhancing Boomerang and Duo, both speeds up and slows down Boomerang, adding a texturised effect. The new effects come as an over-the-air (OTA) update.

“Your Instagram camera gives you ways to express yourself and easily share what you're doing, thinking or feeling with your friends. Boomerang is an iconic part of that, and one of the most beloved camera formats. Instagram is excited to expand on the creativity and give you new ways to use Boomerang to turn everyday moments into something fun and unexpected,” the company said in a statement.



Here’s how you can access these new effects:

Take a Boomerang as usual.

Open the Story camera and swipe over to ‘Boomerang’ on the carousel. Then tap the shutter button or hold it down and let go.

Next, tap the infinity symbol along the top of the display to access the new effects.



The app also caught the attention of youngsters with its recently launched Layout feature that allows users to include multiple pictures in a single story.



*Edited from an IANS report.