According to reports, Google is now mulling to bring live transcription feature to its Google Translate app for Android.

Although it is still in the prototype stage, Google gave a demonstration of the technology during a series of artificial intelligence demos at its San Francisco office. The feature will allow users to record audio in one language and have it rendered in another in real time.



Interestingly, the feature is similar to how the real-time transcription works in Google’s ‘Recorder’ app, barring that it’s also translating the speaker’s words (into whatever specified language) rather than simply transcribing them.



In the beginning, it reportedly will not work with audio files. It will have to be live audio captured through a smartphone microphone, although Google says you could always play recorded audio through a speaker and capture it that way, reports suggest.



*Edited from an IANS report.