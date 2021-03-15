The auto tech firm, CarDekho, on Monday, launched an advanced and compact GPS Vehicle Tracking System named UPLINK.

UPLINK is powered by a compact plug-and-play device that can be connected to any vehicle. It allows users to gain real-time access to a host of information which includes live tracking, rash driving alerts, trips history, driving analysis, geofence alerts, and usage statistics. So with Uplink, the vehicle owners can ensure round-the-clock safety, security, and surveillance of their vehicles.

Sushant Bhatt, Business Head, Tech Solutions, Car Dekho Group in a statement said, "Uplink enables vehicle owners to stay connected to their vehicle all day. With the tracking system, total peace of mind can be ensured. True to the name and the brand we stand for, with ‘CarDekho’, you can keep track of your vehicle on your device.”

According to the company, Uplink Telematics Unit i.e. GPS devices are one of the most compact devices in its segment. It ensures easy and hidden installation. The plug-and-play format means that it does not require any technician for installation. One also need not fear cutting the wires during installation.

Further, it makes a way for advanced connectivity, enabling continuous communication between the customer and the well-designed and user-friendly, mobile applications available on both the android and iOS platforms along with a web portal as well.

The device can also be easily installed by the user in the 12V port or the OBD port (depending upon the variant) of the car. It comes pre-installed with a SIM along with the product and the package also includes an annual plan. Customer support service is crucial in any of any offering at CarDekho and so does UPLINK. It comes with a dedicated call center team that is available to support the customers 24x7.

The device priced at Rs 4,999 comes with a one-year subscription and the GPS device with one year warranty.

*Edited from an IANS copy.