After rumours about Samsung and Moto, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is reportedly planning to launch another foldable smartphone Mate X2 in the third quarter of 2020.



The Mate X2 is said to fold inwards and not outwards, similar to the design of Samsung Galaxy Fold.



Mate Xs is a revamped version of the Mate X with a Kirin 990 5G processor is scheduled to launch in March 2020 during Mobile World Congress 2020. The Mate Xs will come with a number of improvements, according to Huawei Consumer Group CEO Richard Yu.



This new version of the Huawei Mate X foldable display-toting smartphone was first revealed in February of 2019. Similar to the original Mate X, the Mate Xs will launch without access to Google services and apps.

*Edited from an IANS report.