New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS): Chinese handset maker OPPO on Monday revealed that the company is all set to introduce a new smartphone to its popular 'F' series in India soon.



The F series, owing to its combination of innovation, design and technology has always been popular amongst the youth in its price segment.



The new device will elevate the F series with its sleek and fashionable design.



Along with a sleek design, OPPO F15 will come equipped with a host of features making it a worthy contender in its price segment, the company said in its statement.



Additionally, the company last week unveiled its much talked about Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro with 5G support in its home market.



The Reno3 Pro has a 6.5-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch hole for the selfie camera.

The panel has a 180 Hz touch detection rate for less lag and better gaming. It also comes with 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10+ support.



The mightier Pro version features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset while the Reno3 is the first smartphone to sport MediaTek's new Dimensity 1000L system on chip (SoC).