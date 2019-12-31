Tech enthusiasts, listen up! Apple is reportedly set to launch an e-sports-centric high-end Mac at its annual WWDC developers conference in 2020. There is no confirmation if this will be a desktop computer or a high-end MacBook Pro, though rumours state that it might be an iMac.



While an official confirmation is awaited, this will be the first time the tech giant will enter this segment. According to reports, the computer may be a large-screen laptop or all-in-one desktop with a price tag of up to $5,000.



Apple has actively entered the gaming industry this year. With the advent of the iOS 13 in September, Apple Arcade launched a game subscription service. The service, which is available for Rs 99 in India, works on iPhones, iPads, Apple TV and Mac systems. It allows up to six family members to share the same subscription for one monthly fee.



Apple is reportedly also working on the updated 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with an iPhone 11 Pro-style triple-lens cameras at the back.



*Edited from an IANS report.