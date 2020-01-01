The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is reportedly set to begin 5G trials next month. DoT met telecom operators and equipment vendors to discuss the roadmap for the trials on Tuesday. Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the government would give 5G spectrum to all market players.



Chaired by the Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash, the hour-long meeting was also attended by Chinese technology major Huawei, which has also been permitted to take part in the trials.



The telecom operators can choose their partner vendors such as Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and Huawei. The in-principle nod for the trial run, however, does not assure approval for commercial rollout.



Earlier in the month, the DoT approved prices for the next spectrum auction which will put on offer around 6050 MHz of airwaves specifically for 5G.



The Digital Communication Commission (DCC), the highest policy-making body of the Telecom Ministry, on December 20 approved the spectrum auctions to be held in March-April while making no change in the reserve pricing of the radiowaves decided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The auction will see 5G spectrum sale for the first time.

*Edited from an IANS report.